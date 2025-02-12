Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Wipro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.