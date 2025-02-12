WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $17.25. WK Kellogg shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 168,453 shares.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Insider Activity at WK Kellogg

In other WK Kellogg news, Director G Zachary Gund purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,200. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in WK Kellogg by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WK Kellogg by 12,352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,516,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.70.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

