Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Up 0.1 %

WWD stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $134.82 and a twelve month high of $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,275.35. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,313 shares of company stock worth $7,230,572. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $99,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Woodward by 135.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $31,187,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $20,045,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

