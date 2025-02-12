WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 19th (NASDAQ:WOK)

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 19th. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WOK opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

