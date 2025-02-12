Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG) Insider David Armfield Acquires 1,600,000 Shares

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) insider David Armfield purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,922.80).

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

Xeros Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:XSG opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.67. Xeros Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4 ($0.05).

About Xeros Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.