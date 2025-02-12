Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.84 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.21%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

