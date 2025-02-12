Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.