Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $199.37 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total value of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

