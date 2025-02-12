Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Allegion

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

ALLE opened at $131.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. Allegion has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

