Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of BIO Q4 Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.20.

NYSE BIO opened at $314.82 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $735,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

