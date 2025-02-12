Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:ZYBT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 17th

Zhengye Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 17th. Zhengye Biotechnology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Zhengye Biotechnology Price Performance

Zhengye Biotechnology stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

About Zhengye Biotechnology

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

