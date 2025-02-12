ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 42,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 30,755 call options.

NYSE ZIM opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 53.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 126,459 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 503,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

