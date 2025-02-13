1,346 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,909,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 34.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,618.87. This represents a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $358.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.70. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

