15,841 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
