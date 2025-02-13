18,331 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.93%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

