1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $275.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $775.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.