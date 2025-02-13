1,951 Shares in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

FLXS stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.