2,353 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

