28,631 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02.

