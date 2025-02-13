3,441 Shares in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $39.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

