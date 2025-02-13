7,604 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $22,477,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

