8,450 Shares in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.
In other news, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,375.64. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,344,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,217,612.96. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,027 shares of company stock worth $3,309,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Serve Robotics from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
