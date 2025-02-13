AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. AB Science has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Featured Articles

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage company, designs and develops novel drugs to various diseases with high unmet medical needs for inflammatory diseases, pathologies affecting peripheral and central nervous system, and cancers in France. The company’s lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, indolent systemic mastocytosis, severe asthma, progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, first line pancreatic cancer with pain, alzheimer’s disease, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

