AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Science Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. AB Science has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.
AB Science Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Science
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.