Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 84.0% in January

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 18.5 %

OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

