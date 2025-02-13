Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Absa Group Stock Up 3.1 %
Absa Group stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Absa Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.