Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Absa Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Absa Group stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

