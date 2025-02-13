ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.