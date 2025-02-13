ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

ADEN opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $840.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 20th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.