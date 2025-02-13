adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
adidas Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.36. adidas has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $136.49.
Institutional Trading of adidas
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in adidas stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
