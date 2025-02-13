Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ADVOF opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Adtran Networks has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
