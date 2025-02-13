ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.1088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
