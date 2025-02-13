Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 609.4% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Stock Performance

AGNMF stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Agronomics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture, series B and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

