Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Airbnb stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.