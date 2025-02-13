Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,490. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.5 %

ALRM opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

