Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 680089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 22.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $290,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,495. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,518. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 254.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

