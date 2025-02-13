AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 291,908 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

