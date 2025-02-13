Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

