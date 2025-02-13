Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $228.93 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

