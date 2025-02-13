Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G PLC raised its stake in Amcor by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after buying an additional 2,775,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,144,000 after buying an additional 697,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 275.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after buying an additional 4,851,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

