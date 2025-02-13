American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. American Aires has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
About American Aires
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Aires
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.