American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. American Aires has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

