American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 288.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

