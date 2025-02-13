Analyzing Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Legrand and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Otis Worldwide 2 5 2 0 2.00

Profitability

Otis Worldwide has a consensus price target of $102.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Legrand.

This table compares Legrand and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 12.53% 15.15% 6.88% Otis Worldwide 11.53% -31.76% 15.02%

Volatility and Risk

Legrand has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Otis Worldwide has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legrand and Otis Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $9.11 billion 2.97 $1.24 billion $0.86 23.83 Otis Worldwide $14.26 billion 2.69 $1.65 billion $4.06 23.84

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Legrand. Legrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otis Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Legrand on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

