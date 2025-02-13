Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 226,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,176 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $46.84 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.