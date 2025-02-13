Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 226,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,176 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TC Energy Stock Performance
NYSE TRP opened at $46.84 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
