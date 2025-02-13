Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,922 Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.