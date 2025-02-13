Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,465 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 302.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,154,000 after buying an additional 1,923,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 3,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after buying an additional 2,225,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 1,519.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,450 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $1,763,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $82,110,614.50. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,841,198.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,615 shares in the company, valued at $100,771,740.30. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,121,108 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RDDT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $216.96 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.