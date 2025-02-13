Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

