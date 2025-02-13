Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

