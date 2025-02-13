Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,385 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 1,252.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

SILA opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

