Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

