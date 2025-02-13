Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after buying an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,762,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4,601.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

