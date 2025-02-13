Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

